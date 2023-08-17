STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – One the evening ahead of kicking off the 2023 season against Clovis West, FOX40’s Sean Cunningham chats with St. Mary’s head football coach Tony Franks, Harvard-bound senior cornerback Omari Gayles and senior quarterback Samson Hunkin about using the season-ending playoff loss to the Turlock Bulldogs in 2022 as motivation moving forward, how its brought them together and the expectations they put upon themselves.

