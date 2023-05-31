PALO ALTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento native, Malcolm Moore has made a name for himself at Stanford University. The McClatchy alum isn’t your casual freshman baseball player.

“He looked like a player who was going to come in and immediately have an impact,” said Stanford’s head baseball coach David Esquer.

“Especially with the bat like I said he’s just a superior talent offensively and we thought we could help a little bit with his catching and I’ll be honest if he was catching like how he is now we probably wouldn’t have seen him. He would have gone high in the Major League Draft we wouldn’t even have him.”

In his first season on the Farm, Moore was named the 2023 Pac 12 Freshman of the Year, starting in all 51 games becoming one of the top offensive threats in the league.

The freshman holds the no. 5 spot in the Cardinal lineup, batting 300 and was a top freshman in the Pac 12 with home runs (12) and RBIs (12).

“Being freshman of the year is a great honor,” Moore said. “But I wasn’t really focused on that throughout the year I was just trying to win games and just making memories with the guys. That’s probably the number one reason why I came out here and why I wanted to come to Stanford, just making those memories with the guys.”

Esquer added: “It’s probably one of the hardest things to do, I think, is to be a good quality freshman baseball player in our league. To be at the top and perform like he did and to be recognized by all the other coaches as the top freshman baseball player that’s a great honor. I think it’s just a testament of where he is now. And the best part is he’ll get even better.”

If you ask Moore’s teammates to best describe Malcolm, they’d say he’s quiet, focused and driven and while he’s making an impact on the field, he makes sure to have fun in the process.

Stanford’s postseason run will begin on Friday. The Cardinal was selected as the No. 8 overall seed and will host a regional for the sixth consecutive tournament. Stanford welcomes No. 25 Texas A&M, Cal State Fullerton and San Jose State to Sunken Diamond this week.

Stanford has won two national championships, last one coming in 1988, with 18 College World Series appearances and 13 super regional appearances.

First on deck for the Cardinal will be San Jose State with first pitch scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.