SAN FRANCISCO (KTXL) – Following Wednesday’s 121-106 win over the Lakers in Game 5 at Chase Center, Warriors guard Stephen Curry talks about Golden State’s mindset coming into an elimination game in need of a win to avoid elimination, the boost Draymond Green provided on the offensive end, Andrew Wiggins best performance of the postseason and trying to replicate that success as Golden State heads to Los Angeles on Friday for Game 6, trailing in the best of seven-game series 3-2.

