SAN FRANCISCO (KTXL) – Warriors guard Stephen Curry shares his thoughts on Thursday’s 127-100 win over the Lakers in Game 2, evening the second round playoff series 1-1 as they shift to Los Angeles, the defensive effort from Draymond Green on Anthony Davis, bouncing back from the loss in Game 1 and the impact of JaMychal Green to stay ready.

Game 3 between the Warriors and Lakers is Saturday in Los Angeles.