(KTXL) — The City of Stockton has its own take on lighting the beam.

Stockton City Hall was lit up in purple Wednesday night to celebrate the Stockton Kings clinching a G-League playoff berth, according to the city’s Facebook page.

“This is how we #lightthebeam at City Hall, Let’s go Stockton Kings!!!! #Playoffs,” Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The Stockton Kings are the G-League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings and it’ll be the former’s second playoff appearance during the team’s tenure in Stockton.

The G-League affiliate team moved from Reno and began playing in Stockton under the Kings nickname during the 2018-19 season. The team was known as the Reno Bighorns from 2008 to 2018.

The G-League team clinched a first round bye in the playoffs after a 120-90 victory over the NBA G League Ignite in Stockton on Sunday, March 19.

The Kings defeated the Mexico City Capitanes 117-115 in Stockton on Wednesday. Stockton will host the Mexico City squad in its regular season finale at the Golden 1 Center at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Tickets for Friday’s game can be purchased online.

As of Thursday, the Kings atop the Western Conference in the G-League with a 24-7 record. The top six teams in the Eastern and Western conferences qualify for the playoffs. The teams that finish in the top two in each conference earn a a first-round bye.