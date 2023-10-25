(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings G-League affiliate, made some announcements for fans as their season begins.

The G-League team announced a fan fest and preseason game, an opening day contest and theme nights throughout the 2023-24 season.

The Stockton Kings’ G-League Fan Fest will be held on Sunday, Nov. 5, which includes a preseason game against the Salt Lake City Stars at the newly named Adventist Health Arena.

The fan fest will feature music from DJ Kenzo, performances from the Kings’ dancers and an appearance from mascot Dunkson. The event will also have an expanded kid zone that will be open all season, photo opportunities, content creation stations and giveaways.

The fan fest will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the preseason game tipping off at 12 p.m.

According to the team, the event is free to the public with tickets required for admission. Click or tap here to claim tickets.

Along with the fan fest, the Kings are holding a sweepstakes for fans that includes two courtside seats to the team’s home opener against the South Bay Lakers on Nov. 19 at 2 p.m.

The sweepstakes begins Oct. 30. Click or tap here to enter the contest.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free commemorative t-shirt.

Throughout the season, the teams will host theme nights including ones that will honor service members and teachers, along with cultural celebrations. Other theme nights includes those dedicated to sneakers and hip-hop and Marvel.

The G-League team will also host a game at the Golden 1 Center on March 7.