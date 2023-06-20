(KTXL) — The Stockton Kings announced a couple of historic hires on Tuesday.

The Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate named Lindsey Harding as its new head coach while promoting Anjali Ranadive to its general manager role.

The hires of Harding and Ranadive mark the first time that two women will lead a G League team, according to the Stockton Kings.

Harding takes over the head coaching role in Stockton after spending four seasons as an assistant coach/player development coach in Sacramento.

The G League affiliate had a head coaching vacancy after former Stockton Kings coach Bobby Jackson left to join the Philadelphia 76ers coaching staff.

Harding’s previous coaching experience has occurred at the international level, currently leading the Mexican women’s national team. In 2021, Harding was named the head coach for the South Sedan women’s national team.

Harding played in the WNBA for nine years after being selected first overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2007.

Prior to her WNBA career, Harding was a standout player for Duke from 2002 to 2007 and won the Naismith College Player of the Year award in 2007.

In 2008, her No. 10 jersey became the second in Duke women’s basketball history to be retired.

Harding also played internationally for teams in Turkey, Lithuania and Russia.

She was also a part of the Belarus women’s national team at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ranadive is promoted to her new role after serving as Stockton’s assistant general manager last season. She replaces Paul Johnson, who remains with the organization in a front-office role in Sacramento.

Johnson was the winner of the 2023 G League Basketball Executive of the Year award after the Kings clinched a playoff berth with the G-League’s best record at 25-7.

Ranadive, daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, previously worked for the NBA organization as a coordinator in the Social Responsibility department.