(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Kings will play two regular season games in Sacramento in 2024.

The G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings will host games at the Golden 1 Center on Jan. 13 and March 7 for the team’s “Kings Collide” series. It will be the second year in a row that the Stockton team plays in the downtown Sacramento venue.

“We are excited to once again bring Stockton Kings basketball to Golden 1 Center for the second consecutive season,” said Stockton Kings Vice President of Business Operations Aaron Morales. “We look forward to taking over the arena for two Kings College games.”

The Stockton Kings will host the Long Island Nets on Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. ahead of Sacramento’s home game against the San Antonio Spurs. The G League affiliate Kings will play the Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico on March 7 at 11 a.m.

According to the team, select concessions will have a special $5 hot dog, popcorn and beer option and the first 1,000 fans will receive a free Sacramento and Stockton Kings co-branded shirt.

Tickets for the G League games went on sale on Wednesday online and at the Golden 1 Center box office. Individual tickets start at $10 each.

Fans who already purchased tickets for those games, which were previously scheduled to take place in Stockton, can apply credit for a ticket towards the relocated game. Fans can also contact a ticket representative by calling 1-888-KNGS-209.