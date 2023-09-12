(FOX40.COM) — With the 2023 regular season over, the Stockton Ports released its 2024 schedule on Tuesday.

The Ports will open the 132-game season with a three-game series against the Modesto Nuts at Banner Island Ballpark. The three-game home series will begin on April 5.

It’ll be the second consecutive season where Ports, the Oakland Athletics Single-A Minor League affiliate, will open the season with their California League Northern Division rival at home.

Seven California League teams, who all serve as Single-A affiliates for MLB teams, will make their way to Stockton in 2024.

Those teams include the Nuts (Seattle Mariners affiliate), Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies affiliate), San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants affiliate), Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels affiliate), Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), Visalia Rawhide (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate), and the Lake Elsinore Storm (San Deigo Padres affiliate).

Stockton will play 66 games at Banner Island Ballpark with 10 six-game series and two three-game series including the season opening series against Modesto.

The other three-game series will be during Fourth of July weekend against the Giants from Thursday, July 4 to Saturday, July 6.

The Ports will have two Monday games on May 27 at home against the Nuts and July 1 against on the road against the Giants.

“We are excited to continue building upon our success from this year leading in to the 2024 season,” Stockton Ports general manager Jordan Feneck said in a press release. “Our staff made a great deal of progress on improving operations and fan experience, but the best is still yet to come at Banner Island Ballpark. Fans can continue to expect affordable, family fun all season long in 2024.”

The ballclub said season tickets for the 2024 campaign are officially on sale with promotions and game times to be released at a later date.

The Ports finished the 2023 season on Sunday with a 13-5 victory over the Giants in San Jose. The Stockton ballclub finished the season at 50-82.