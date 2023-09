STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Stockton’s Lincoln Trojans won their second straight game, improving to 2-1 on the season with Friday’s 49-21 win over the Antelope Titans. Up next, the Trojans (2-1) will head to Loomis to meet the Del Oro Golden Eagles next Friday night, while the Titans (0-3) will look for their first win of the season when they collide with the Granite Bay Grizzlies.

