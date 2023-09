STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – The St. Mary’s Rams improved to 3-0 to start the season with Friday’s 44-7 win over the Manteca Buffaloes.

Up next, the Rams will have two weeks to prepare for the anticipated matchup with Concord’s De la Salle Spartans coming up in two weeks, while the Buffaloes (2-1) will meet the Rocklin Thunder next Saturday at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, as part of the Honor Bowl.