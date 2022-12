SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. talks about another dominant defensive performance following the Niners sixth straight win in Sunday’s 35-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the impressive start from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, intercepting a pass from Tom Brady and having it signed by him following the game.

