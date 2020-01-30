Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
California Connection
National and World News
Political Connection
Entertainment
Remarkable Women
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Victim identified in Modesto fatal shooting
Top Stories
Celebrities get virus tests, raising concerns of inequality
Top Stories
Sacramento restaurants, bars adapt by offering takeout, delivery to customers
Video
Sunrise Mall remains open despite county directives
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Health care workers getting sicker from coronavirus than other patients, expert says
Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Soccer
Inside California Politics
Coronavirus – The latest
Studio40 LIVE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Seen On FOX40
Program Schedule
Search
Search
Search
The Big Game
Shanahan suffers another Super Bowl collapse
Super Bowl Ads: We're trapped in a Pringles commercial!
Mahomes leads Chiefs' rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20
Super Bowl winner Ricardo Lockette on why the 49ers will win Super Bowl LIV
Airbnb hosts cash in on Super Bowl guests
More The Big Game Headlines
Chiefs, 49ers insiders give final preview of Sunday’s matchup on Big Game Bound
Sacramento couple wins all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl from Round Table
Video
The mission for 100-year-old veterans: Super Bowl coin flip
49ers legends Montana, Rice delight fans in Miami
Video
Big Game Bound: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses
Google’s new Super Bowl ad leaves audiences in tears with real-life story of ‘Loretta’
Survey: Viewers to spend more than $17 billion on Super Bowl
Niners' Ross Dwelley representing El Dorado Hills in Super Bowl
Video
Jennifer Lopez wants Super Bowl fans to get off the couch and dance
Video
How to create a winning ‘homegate’ for your Super Bowl party
Trending
Sacramento County, Davis, Manteca direct residents to stay home
Video
Yolo County officials issue shelter-in-place order to prevent spread of coronavirus
More of California under tight restrictions due to virus
Science experiment shows importance of washing hands with soap
Video
Employee says he ‘felt betrayed’ by Thunder Valley Casino after it announced temporary closure
Video
Rancho Cordova man tweets experience with COVID-19 symptoms
Video