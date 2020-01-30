Armstead's parents reflect on his journey to the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI (KTXL) -- Arik Armstead is having the best season of his NFL career.

He’s had 13 sacks and is and a key element on the 49ers top-rated defense that has led them to Super Bowl LIV.

The 49er faithful are appreciative of what Armstead, a Sacramento-area native, has done for the team.

His parents, though, deserve much of the credit.

Guss and Christa Armstead spoke with us in Miami:

“I think the people within the organization believe in him, and I think that it's just all kind of coming together. So I think that it’s kind of a combination of all those things all coming together at the right time,” Guss said when asked how his son has matured as a player.

Armstead has always been engaged with the Sacramento community, which has helped set him apart as an NFL superstar.

“As kids, all of them, we just wanted them to be individuals who gave back to the community, to the world, and make a mark of leaving it a better place,” Christa said. “To the world, he's this big, strong football player and athlete, but to me, he's my big, happy-go-lucky son.”