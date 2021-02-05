Former Eagles fullback turned local high school coach looks back on experience in 2005 Super Bowl

(KTXL) — Super Bowl weekend has a lot of different meanings to all who enjoy the big game.

For a local football coach, it’s a chance to once again go down memory lane, and the game this year has a rather unique flavor for him.

Josh Parry’s football experiences these days are as the defensive coordinator at Del Oro High School in Loomis.

But there was a time he was coached by the best.

“To share that and pass that on with the guys playing now at the high school level, like they don’t even know what they’re learning,” Parry told FOX40. “They’re learning some higher-level stuff that, it’s just cool to pass it on.”

Back in 2005, Parry played in the sport’s biggest game. At the time, he was a fullback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“It’s crazy man, I can’t believe it’s been 16 years. I still remember every play. I can go through every one,” Parry said. “You don’t realize when you’re in it, you’re grinding, how fast it goes, you know. And that’s what I always share with the kids. Cherish it, enjoy it because it goes so fast.”

Parry’s coach back then was Andy Reid, who will be coaching the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in this year’s Super Bowl.

Parry said Reid taught him how to overcome adversity and that is something that has always stuck with him since.

“I remember fumbling in the 2005 Divisional Playoffs against Minnesota. I fumbled and I hadn’t fumbled all year. And I fumbled and I laid it on the ground and I was beside myself,” Parry recalled. “But I remember him coming up to me and saying, ‘Hey man, let it go. How are you going to respond?’ And it just stuck with me — move on. There is stuff that goes your way and stuff that doesn’t and you better be able to deal with both.”

His opponent on the other side of the field in 2005 was Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is now set to play in his 10th Super Bowl. This time he’s leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“The bottom line is the guy is a leader,” Parry said. “He knows how to, similar to Andy in respect to the coaching but in a different role, he’s the quarterback, similar but different. And that leader that guys look to where you’re laser-focused.”

“It was cool to experience from the other side. Wish I got a Super Bowl ring, didn’t happen, but to lose to that guy and the leader he is, I’ll tip my cap every time,” he continued.