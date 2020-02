MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about. After being peppered all week by reporters seeking to rehash that blown 28-3 lead to New England three years ago when Shanahan was offensive coordinator in Atlanta, Shanahan's first trip to the Super Bowl as a head coach ended in another late-game meltdown. The 49ers became the third team in Super Bowl…