Meet the man in charge of every Super Bowl field since the beginning

MIAMI, Fla. (KTXL) -- On Sunday, the city of Miami will host the Super Bowl for a record-setting 11th time in the Sunshine State.

“It’s nice to play where it’s going to be warm,” said NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls during his career as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Hard Rock Stadium will host its first Super Bowl since 2010. The capacity is expected to only be just over 60,000 for the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

“This is, to us, from 10 years ago, a brand-new facility,” Eric Finkelstein, the NFL’s director of event operations, told FOX40.

The stadium had a facelift back in 2016. It has hosted five previous Super Bowls, including the one in 1995 when the 49ers destroyed the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

The man in charge of the playing field, 90-year-old George Toma, is once again taking care of things for the big game.

“The first Super Bowl, we had only myself and four people at the Coliseum, and we only had six days to get ready,” Toma said. “Today, we have two tractor-trailer fulls with equipment from just myself and five men and we now have 40 men.”

Toma has taken care of the playing surface at every single Super Bowl.

He even did many of the old 49ers playoff games at Candlestick Park.

“The 49ers are still in my heart because in the 1980s, I would have to go to Candlestick and get the field ready for championship games,” he said.

In fact, Toma worked on the field where Joe Montana threw the touchdown pass to Dwight Clark – known by fans as “The Catch.”