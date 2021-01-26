Miley Cyrus to play Super Bowl concert for vaccinated frontline workers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Miley Cyrus is gearing up to perform a live show for frontline workers at a pre-game event for the 55th Super Bowl.

The NFL announced that 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers have been invited to attend Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, 2021 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and watch Cyrus perform at the inaugural Tik Tok Tailgate event at the same location that afternoon.

The star posted about her excitement on her official social media accounts.

“I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!” she wrote.

I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honored guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country! Join the tailgate at 2:30 PM ET FEBRUARY 7 on @tiktok_us @ @cbstv ! #SBLV pic.twitter.com/MBibfx8XxF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 24, 2021