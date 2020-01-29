Rules analyst with local ties weighs in on Super Bowl LIV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI (KTXL) -- Mike Pereira is a household name now but before he got his job at Fox, he was first an NFL referee and then the head of officiating for the league.

Before retiring 10 years ago, Pereira's last game for the league was the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami.

“It is special but all Super Bowls were special for me,” Pereira told FOX40. “They were much more pressure-packed when I was in charge of officiating. You lived and died on this game.”

Sunday will be Pereira's third Super Bowl as a broadcaster.

The Sacramento resident told FOX40 he never envisioned himself in the role he is in today for Fox but that's also the beauty of it all.

“When we brought him in, that was just a stroke of genius because now what, everybody's got it,” said Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw.

Growing up in Stockton, Pereira rooted and still roots for the 49ers. He said he was not entirely sold on this team until his colleagues convinced him the Niners are legitimate.

But that won't have any bearing on his broadcast coming up on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Well, I will go into the game with no biases,” he said. “I just care about calls whether they're right or wrong but I'm going to root for the 49ers."

And talk about a rather large local presence in Super Bowl LIV. There are also three local players who will suit up for the 49ers.