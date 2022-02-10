Watch: See what SoFi stadium is serving for the Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Ahead of Sunday’s big game, the crew at SoFi Stadium gave us a look at some of the food and drinks they’ll be serving up for football’s biggest fans.
You can click on the video player above for an inside look!
by: Austin KellermanPosted: / Updated:
LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Ahead of Sunday’s big game, the crew at SoFi Stadium gave us a look at some of the food and drinks they’ll be serving up for football’s biggest fans.
You can click on the video player above for an inside look!