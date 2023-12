ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – The Cosumnes Oaks Wolfpack improve to 7-0 on Wednesday night by taking down the Laguna Creek Cardinals 62-52, handing them their second loss of the season.

With the victory, Cosumnes Oaks moves on to the Mira Loma Tournament in Sacramento, where they will meet the El Camino Eagles (1-5) on Thursday night.

The Cardinals (6-2) will visit the Grant Pacers in Del Paso Heights next Wednesday night.