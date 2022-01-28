The Female Field: World Surf League’s first equal season for men and women

OAHU, HAWAII – The World Surf League begins its season on Saturday at the Billabong Pro Pipeline event in Oahu, Hawaii.

This is the first season the league has made everything equal for the men and women including competing at the same locations and competing at the same number of events. The WSL implemented equal pay in 2019.

The athletes will surf the Banzai Pipeline starting Saturday through February 10. During that time, event officials will find when the waves are supposed to be the best for competition.

“To have it at the same wave as the men is an incredible opportunity, and I can’t wait,” 19-year-old WSL rookie Gabriela Bryan said.

She is the winningest rookie on the tour this season. Prior to this season, she has competed in the Qualifying Series and has competed in a couple of Championship Tour events. Bryan’s first WSL win came at the 2018 Sunset Pro Junior. She has won four Pro Juniors and three Qualifying Series events. After winning the 2019 Freshwater Pro trials, Bryan made her Championship Tour Debut. She grew up in Kilauea, Kauai, and she is the first Kauaian to qualify for the Championship Tour since Malia Manuel nearly a decade ago.

Bryan said she has a lot of confidence going into the 2022 WSL season.

“Right now, I’m in a good headspace, so I’m really excited to compete,” she said.

Bryan will compete in heat 2 at the Billabong Pro Pipeline. The competition will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL app, and on their YouTube channel.

Click here to learn how WSL events are run and how surfers win.