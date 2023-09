SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The annual Holy Bowl at Hughes Stadium on the campus of Sacramento City College was won for the fourth consecutive time by the Jesuit Marauders, as they dominated the Christian Brothers Falcons 41-8 on Saturday night.

Up next, Jesuit (2-1) will visit the Sheldon Huskies in South Sacramento next Friday night, while Christian Brothers (2-2) will head to Fair Oaks to meet the Del Campo Cougars.