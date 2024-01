ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) – The Monterey Trail Mustangs improved to 16-1 on the season and remain undefeated in the Metro Conference following Wednesday’s 74-66 win over the Grant Pacers in Elk Grove.

Monterey Trail has now won its last seven consecutive games.

The Mustangs will turn their attention to the Laguna Creek Cardinals (10-8) on Friday, while the Pacers (9-7) will host the Burbank Titans (13-5) in Del Paso Heights.