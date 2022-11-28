SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section championships in football were decided across two days of action during Thanksgiving weekend.

Those schools are now competing for state titles with California Federation Interscholastic Regional bowl games on deck this week. The state playoff brackets were unveiled on Nov. 27 with the Regional bowl games occurring at various host sites on Friday or Saturday.

The CIF State Title games will follow on Dec. 9-10. The state title games for Division 1-A and AA, Division 2-A and AA, and the Open Division will take place at Saddleback College in Southern California.

Here are the bowl games that involved Sacramento-area schools later this week.

Folsom vs. De La Salle

In a matchup between two of the top high school football programs in Northern California, the Folsom Bulldogs will host the De La Salle Spartans in the NorCal Regional Finals in Division 1-AA.

The two powerhouses previously played each other this season in a game that went in Folsom’s favor 24-20 in Concord. The two programs also played in the Regional Finals last season with the Bulldogs coming out on top 28-27.

Folsom is in this year’s regional game after defeating the Oak Ridge Trojans 23-13 in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championship at Sacramento City College on Nov. 26.

The Bulldogs and Spartans will play Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Manteca at Pittsburg

The Manteca Buffaloes will head to the Bay Area to play the Pittsburg Pirates in the NorCal Regional Finals in Division 1-A.

The Buffaloes are in the bowl game after defeating the Granite Bay Grizzlies 51-48 in Sac-Joaquin Section Divison II Championship at Sacramento City College on Nov. 27.

Manteca will play at Pittsburg at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Grant at El Cerrito

The Grant Pacers will continue their turnaround season when they head to Bay Area to take on the El Cerrito Gauchos in the NorCal Regional Finals in Division 3-AA.

The Pacers finished their turnaround season with a Section Division III championship 20-12 win over the Christian Brothers Falcons at Sacramento City College on Nov. 25. It was Grant’s first Section championship since 2014 and after a combined record of 2-19 in the previous three seasons.

Grant will play at El Cerrito on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Escalon vs. Pleasant Valley

The Escalon Cougars will host the Pleasant Valley Vikings in the NorCal Regional Finals in Division 4-AA.

The Cougars are heading into the game as the Sac-Joaquin Section Divison V champions, defeating the Sonora Wildcats 35-34 at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton.

The Vikings will be making their way to San Joaquin County from Chico. The game between the Cougars and Vikings will occur Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Hughson vs. Ripon Christian

In a matchup between two Sac-Joaquin Section champions, the Hughson Huskies will host the Ripon Christian Knights in the NorCal Regional Finals In Division 5-AA.

The Huskies are coming into the game as the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI champions while the Knights are coming into the game as the champions of Division VII.

Hughson is looking to make a state title appearance after defeating the Summerville Bears 14-13 at St. Mary’s on Nov. 26. Ripon Chrisitan defeated Woodland Christian 28-16 at St. Mary’s on Nov. 25.

The game between Hughson and Ripon Christian will take place Friday at 7:30 p.m.