SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The playoffs for the Sacramento State Hornets football team will continue Friday when they welcome the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

Friday’s game is a quarterfinals matchup in the NCAA Division I FCS Playoffs, as the top eight seeds are alive in the 24-team bracket. The Hornets entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will have home field advantage throughout the playoffs until the championship game if they were to make it that far.

The Cardinals are the seven-seeded team and will be making its way to Sacramento from San Antonio, Texas.

The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff from Hornet Stadium.

Hornets’ dramatic second-round victory

Sacramento State (12-0) advanced to the quarterfinals after a 38-31 victory over Richmond at Hornet Stadium on Dec. 3.

It was the Hornets’ first FCS playoff victory in program history and the first postseason win for Sac State since the Division II quarterfinals in 1988.

Getting their first FCS playoff win wasn’t easy for the Hornets, as they trailed as much as 14 points in the first half in a game that saw a downpour of rain throughout. The Hornets took its first lead at 24-21 on the opening play of the second half.

Elijah Tau-Tolliver returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown to put the Hornets ahead.

With the game tied 31-31 in the fourth quarter, the Hornets scored the deciding touchdown on a 51-yard touchdown connection between Asher O’Hara to Pierra Williams

The Hornets outscored the Spiders 21-10 in the second half.

Incarnate Word features a dynamic offense

The Cardinals had a dramatic finish themselves in the second round, beating the Furman Paladins 41-38 at home.

Incarnate Word (11-1) won’t be an easy task for Sac State, as the Cardinals will bring a high-scoring offense to Hornet Stadium. The Cardinals’ offense averaged an FCS-leading 51.9 points per game and 584.9 passing yards per game.

The Cardinals’ passing attack is led by Lindsey Scott Jr, who has thrown for 4,185 yards and 55 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions. Scott has been efficient in throwing the ball, completing 72.4% of his passes.

The Hornets’ defense will also have their hands full on containing Scott, who also has the ability to run with the ball, ranking second on the team at 466 rushing yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Friday’s matchup will be the first meeting between the two schools since a non-conference game in 2017. That game resulted in the Hornets defeating the Cardinals 56-22 at Hornet Stadium.