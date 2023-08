STOCKTON, Calif (KTXL) – In the 209’s version of the Holy Bowl, it was the St. Mary’s Rams, using a 15-0 fourth quarter to put away Modesto’s Central Raiders 42-33. Up next, the Rams (2-0) will host the Manteca Buffaloes, while the Raiders (1-1) will head to Reno to meet the Bishop Manogue Miners next Friday night.

