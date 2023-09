SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Tracy Bulldogs came into South Sacramento on Friday night and barked loudest in the battle of the dogs, whooping the Sheldon Huskies 48-14 to improve to 2-0 to begin the high school football season. Up next, the Bulldogs (2-0) will visit the Mountain House Mustangs next Friday night, while the Huskies (1-2) will hope to bounce-back in Oakdale.

