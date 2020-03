TOKYO (AP) — Birhanu Legese of Ethiopia has won the Tokyo Marathon, a race that was scaled back as part of Japan’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Legese crossed the finish line with a time of 2 hours, 4 minutes and 15 seconds, 34 seconds ahead of compatriot Sisay Lemma. The race was expected to have 38,000 participants but was limited to elite runners due to concerns over the outbreak of the virus in Japan.