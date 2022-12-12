SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Three local high schools finished their season as state champions in football.

The Grant Pacers, Escalon Cougars, and Hughson Huskies each won a State title on Saturday in games they hosted.

According to the California Interscholastic Federation, it’s Grant’s second State title, Escalon’s third State Championship, and Hughson’s debut in a Championship Bowl game. High school football in California didn’t play State bowl games until 2006.

Grant makes the ultimate turnaround

Grant defeated the San Jacinto Tigers 36-34 at home Saturday in the Division 3-AA title game, ending the Pacers’ season at 12-2.

It’s the program’s first state title since 2008 when the Pacers went 14-0 as Open Division champions.

The Pacers’ 2022 season was one of the region’s best turnarounds in recent memory in high school football. In its previous two full seasons, Grant went 0-9 and 1-9.

Grant’s memorable 2022 season includes a Sac-Joaquin Section title in Division 3, the program’s first Section championship since 2014.

Escalon comes out victorious

After coming up short in the Northern California Regional Bowl Game last year, the Escalon Cougars finished the 2022 season as State champions.

The Cougars defeated the Northwood Timberwolves 28-7 in the title game in the Division 4-AA title game.

It’s the Cougars’ third state title and their first since 2019. The Cougars’ season ends at 13-3, which includes a Sac-Joaquin Section title in Division 5, their third Section championship in their previous three full seasons.

Hughson makes program history

The Hughson Huskies wrap up a historic season after defeating the Muir Mustangs 9-6 in the Division 5-AA championship game.

It’s the Huskies’ first State Championship Bowl game win in program history, however, it’s not their first state title. Hughson was named state champions in 1997 with an undefeated 13-0 record.

In Saturday’s game, all of the Huskies’ nine points came in the first quarter, according to MaxPreps.

Hughson’s 2022 season ends at 13-2 including a Sac-Joaquin Section title in Division 6, its first Section championship in 22 years.