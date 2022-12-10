SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday’s thrilling 66-63 season ending loss to Incarnate Word in the FCS quarterfinal playoff matchup, Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor, who is joined by Hornets’ running back Cameron Skattebo and defensive lineman Jett Stanley, reacts to the emotional defeat, looks back at their special season and the accomplishments over the past few seasons.

Taylor is also asked questions about his own coaching future, which is likely to see him leave Sac State to take over the head coaching duties at Stanford in the coming days.