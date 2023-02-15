(KTXL) — A suspension for a UC Davis men’s basketball coach has been extended for one week following a review of a brawl that occurred during the Aggies’ game on Feb. 11.

Assistant UC Davis men’s basketball coach Jonathan Metzger-Jones was initially suspended for one game after the athletic department reviewed a video of a brawl between Ty Johnson of the Aggies and Andre Kelly from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Metzger-Jones will be suspended for the next games and all team-related activities, UC Davis athletic director Rocko DeLuca said.

“After additional review and consultation, I have decided to extend assistant men’s basketball coach Jonathan Metzger-Jones’ suspension from all team activities for one week including the two upcoming contests,” DeLuca said in a statement.

“Coach Metzger-Jones has acknowledged his conduct fell way short of our expectations and has accepted full responsibility for his actions. We look forward to supporting our men’s basketball program tonight (Wednesday) against CSUN.”

Metzger-Jones is currently in his seventh season on the UC Davis men’s basketball coaching staff. Metzger-Jones is also an alum of Pacific in Stockton, graduating from the university in 2002, according to his bio.

The brawl occurred with over three minutes left in the game with the Aggies down 78-64 to the Gauchos. Tempers flared between Kelly and Johnson and took each other to the ground. The incident occurred after Kelly blocked Johnson’s shot attempt.

During the altercation, two fans sitting courtside appeared to be knocked backward as the two players were on the ground.

Both players were ejected after the altercation and were suspended for one game by the Big West Conference.

UC Davis fell to UC Santa Barbara 84-74 in the Feb. 11 contest. The Aggies return to the court Wednesday when they host California State University, Northridge in a Big West contest.