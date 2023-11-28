(FOX40.COM) — Dan Hawkins is stepping down from his role as head of the UC Davis football team, the university announced Tuesday.

According to the university, Hawkins is stepping away from role to “pursue other interests” and spend more time with his family.

Hawkins is a 1984 graduate of UC Davis.

He explained in a press release that he’ll stay involved with the football program of his alma mater.

“I was honored to carry Aggie Football forward and now will hand off to another,” Hawkins said in a release from the university. “This is not a retirement or stepping aside from being involved with Aggie Athletics. (UC Davis athletic director) Rocko (DeLuca) is allowing me to stay on board as a special assistant.”

“I’ve got plenty of juice and life left in me to help the Aggies, and embrace any other adventures that lie ahead. I will continue to pursue my life’s passion of making a positive difference in the lives of others. The journey continues!,” Hawkins continued.

Hawkins led the Aggies football program for seven seasons where he became the school’s third-winningest coach with a record of 44-31. He’ll finished behind his former college coach Jim Sochor and Bob Biggs on the all-time wins list.

He took over the program in 2017 following six losing seasons for UC Davis, leading the Aggies to two playoff appearances.

Before coaching his alma mater, Hawkins served as the head coach at Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento and move onto the sidelines with College of the Siskiyous, Sonoma State, Willamette, Boise State and the University of Colorado.

In Hawkins’ final season as head coach, the Aggies went 7-4 overall and 5-3 against Big Sky Conference opponents. UC Davis didn’t qualify for the playoffs despite besting its rival Sacramento State 31-21 in the regular season finale on Nov. 18.

“Dan has led our football program to great heights during the last seven years,” DeLuca said. “He has had a lasting impact on the entire program, including all the student-athletes he has ever coached. We are indebted to him for his years of dedication and passion for the Aggies, and excited to see what this well-earned and well-deserved next chapter brings.”