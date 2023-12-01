(FOX40.COM) — UC Davis officially named a new head coach of its football program.

Tim Plough, who was recently an assistant coach for UC Berkeley in 2023, was named as the Aggies’ next football coach on Friday, according to a press release from the university.

Like his predecessor Dan Hawkins, Plough’s football roots are tied with the Aggies, having played quarterback for UC Davis from 2004 to 2007.

“I am so honored and humbled by this amazing opportunity,” Plough said in the release. “UC Davis is always in my heart and I’m a proud ‘Davis Guy.’”

“I want to build on the wonderful program that Coach Hawkins has developed and carry that momentum he’s created into the future,” Plough continued.

After graduating, Plough started his coaching career as a student assistant at UC Davis in 2008. He was then elevated to quarterbacks coach in 2009 and later became the Aggies’ passing game coordinator in 2010.

Plough served as the passing game coordinator until 2013 when he left to join the coaching staff at Northern Arizona. Plough returned to his alma mater to join Hawkins’ staff as the Aggie’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2017 to 2021.

The former Aggie later became the offensive coordinator for Boise State in 2021 and was there for two seasons before his position as the tight ends coach at Cal.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Tim will be taking the helm of our football program and that the torch is passed from Coach Hawkins to one of our own,” UC Davis athletic director Rocky DeLuca said. “During my numerous conversations with Tim over the past few days, it became evidently clear that he shares our values, passion, and competitive spirit, and most importantly, is truly dedicated to the personal growth of student-athletes.”

Plough takes over as coach after Hawkins stepped down from the role on Nov. 28 to “pursue other interests” and spend more time with family.

During Hawkins’ six-year tenure, the Aggies had two playoff appearances and went 44-31.

In Hawkins’ final season, the Aggies went 7-4 overall and 5-3 against Big Sky Conference opponents. UC Davis didn’t qualify for the playoffs despite beating rival Sacramento State 31-21 in the 69th Causeway Classic on Nov. 18.