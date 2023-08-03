SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber chats with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his push to try to bring the Indoor Football League to Sacramento, competing with San Jose, Oakland and Stockton for the Bay Area Panthers team, the effort to find investors locally that share his vision to bring another pro team to the Capital City, the hopes of having them play at Golden 1 Center and why he’s confident he’ll be successful.

