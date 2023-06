SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento native Josh Emmett, the UFC featherweight from Team Alpha MMA, speaks with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about Saturday’s fight in Jacksonville against Ilia Topuria, looking to bounce-back from suffering a loss for the interim title against Yair Rodriguez last February, why he considers that bout to be a massive failure and why he feels he can get right back on track with a win this weekend.

