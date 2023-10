SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Union Mine was holding on to a one-point lead going into the half, but the Diamondbacks pulled away in the second half to beat Rosemont 28-14.

Union Mine improves to 6-2 this season and is 2-1 in the Sierra Valley Conference. They host Liberty Ranch on Friday.

The Wolverines fall to 4-4 this year and 1-2 in league play. They visit El Dorado next week.