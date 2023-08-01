STOCKTON (KTXL) — The University of the Pacific has hired Adam Tschuor as its new athletics director.

Tschuor will take over the Tigers program after rising up the ranks at the University of Dayton for the past 11 years, starting out as the director of ticketing before eventually becoming the No. 2 in the Flyers’ athletic department as senior associate athletic director.

“I always knew leaving Dayton, it was gonna be to a place that we identified with institutionally, a place that I knew that would be competitive,” Tschuor told FOX40.

“I’m a pretty fierce competitor, I hate to lose. I wanna go to someplace that wants to compete and win, too, but do it in the right way. I felt like when I went out there and I visited … this is a place that can really get it going. They’re a great fit for the West Coast Conference. It just felt like the right time and the right place”

He replaces Janet Lucas, who served as Pacific’s AD since 2018 and is retiring.

While at Dayton, Tschuor (pronounced shore) into a basketball power in the A10 conference. The Flyers have sold out 48 straight home games dating back over the past three seasons.

Tschuor is a former college athlete, having played golf at Creighton, where he graduated in 2005. He later got a Master of Arts in Sports Administration from Ball State in 2010.