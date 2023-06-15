(KTXL) — Victor Wembanyama may be the world’s most discussed 19-year-old.

The French-born center hasn’t stepped foot on an NBA court, yet he is already favored to win NBA Rookie of the Year for the 2023-2024 season.

But basketball fans may have to wait a little longer than expected to see the Metropolitans 92 best player make his NBA debut.

The San Antonio Spurs hold the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s upcoming NBA draft, and it is a foregone conclusion that the team will select the 7-foot phenom.

However, according to SpursTalk, it is unlikely that he participates in the California Classic in Sacramento this summer.

The NBA Summer League event, which includes both teams with the top two draft picks, will be played on July 3 and 5.

On the likelihood that he plays in the Summer League, longtime Spurs writer LJ Ellis writes, “As of right now, the Spurs expect Wembanyama to sit out the summer league games.”

“He may practice with the team, but San Antonio wants him to rest after Metropolitans 92’s deep run in the postseason.” Ellis continued.

Wembanyama is currently in France playing for Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92. The team lost in the finals 0-3 on Thursday to 1st-place club AS Monaco Basket.

Additionally, Wembanyama has made it known that he would like to play for the French national team this summer, which places more emphasis on him getting rest before the NBA season kicks off in October, according to Ellis.

According to Basketball Reference, Wembanyama is listed at 7’2, 227 lbs (103kg).

His stat line for the Metropolitans 92 this past season was 21.6 points per game, 10.4 rebounds per game, and 3 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field and 83% from the free throw line.