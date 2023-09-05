SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento State football associate head coach and offensive line Kris Richardson is entering his fourth season with the Hornets, a job he doesn’t take for granted.

“I’m a local guy .. we use to play a ton of section championships and state championship games here when I was at Folsom and Sac State,” Richardson said. “We always felt that if we can get that job and recruit local kids and play our style of football, we felt like we could do a pretty awesome job here. Off to a great start.”

Richardson enter his 28th year of coaching overall in the Sacramento area, a passion that has led him to a number of titles at the collegiate level and high school level.

Coach is now getting the opportunity to have one son coaching along side him, Kooper, while also getting to coach the other, Kaden, forever an opportunity he cherishes.

“It’s awesome. I got to coach them both at Folsom High School,” Richardson said.

“They both got to win a state championship. Kaden’s got two he likes to point that out. And then they went to Davis before I got the job here. After being here they decided they wanted to transfer over. Koop finished his degree before he transferred and Kaden came over with all of his Folsom teammates his first year. And got one year they got to be on the same team at the same time… Koop went on to play a year in Canada and decided he wanted to get into coach. And obviously I took them with two thumbs up. I wanted to put that guy to work. He wanted to work as an offensive analyst, Kaden’s gonna be a junior offensive lineman. Having us three together again is pretty fun.”

Coach Richardson’s coaching style?

“I’m demanding but I’m a teacher first. I taught all ranges of kids. I was an elementary school PE teacher when I first started this thing and taught middle school, high school. I just believe in treating kids the right way. I’m gonna demand if a certain effort needs to be picked up but I want them to enjoy it too. College football is a lot of work. You show up every day and the amount of work you put in, you’re hoping that they’re enjoying it. You try to be sure that they have a smile on their face while their working.”

To see the full interview with coach Richardson, watch the video above.