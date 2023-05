SAN FRANCISCO (KTXL) – Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks about Wednesday’s 121-106 win over the Lakers in Game 5, holding off elimination as they Golden State makes it a 3-2 series heading back to Los Angeles for Game 6, the mindset his team had coming into the game, the boost Draymond Green gave his team offensively and the lift from Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry.

