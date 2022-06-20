This story will be updated with real-time updates throughout the day.

12:17 p.m. – BART stated via Twitter the top paid exit and entry stations. The agency stated in another tweet that total paid exits systemwide are 70,496 as of noon Monday, 82% higher than last Monday.

Top paid exit stations as of Noon:



Embarcadero: 17,799

Montgomery: 17,661

Powell: 18,675

Civic: 5,852



Top paid entry stations as of Noon:



Dublin: 4,104

Daly City: 4,180

El Cerrito del Norte: 3,433

Millbrae: 3,068 — BART (@SFBART) June 20, 2022

12:14 p.m. – KRON4’s Kylen Mills shares a pic of Young Glove Gary Payton II meeting the people where they’re at!

Gary Payton II is truly a man of the people!!! Before his bus even hits the parade route he jumps off, no shirt on, and starts dabbing up fans at Market and Drumm Street. Really freaking cool. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/S1WcB2a9F9 — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) June 20, 2022

12:04 p.m. – KRON4’s Kylen Mills noticed Draymond is with his five-year-old son.

Draymond Green & JTA’s bus now hitting the streets of San Francisco with Draymond leading the way up front!!! Also notice his 5 year old son DJ Green right next to him – he’s been grabbing confetti flying down and enjoying the celebration. @kron4news #dubnation #goldblooded pic.twitter.com/8XHztocB4N — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) June 20, 2022

11:51 a.m. – KRON4’s Kylen Mills spots Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga.

Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga is holding the trophy like a baby right now as the first bus with Kuminga, Andre Iguodala prepares to take the streets of San Francisco! The Warriors championship parade is underway @kron4news #dubnation #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/OT61K4Hxzf — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) June 20, 2022

11:39 a.m. – The parade up Market Street is starting now. Watch live on KRON4.

11:07 a.m. – Steph Curry said “I’m not good yet because I’ve got to play with Coach Kerr in [20]24 in Paris,” referring to the upcoming Olympics.

“That trophy is nice,” Curry said. “We grown up in front of y’all’s eyes, from 2015 when we wondered what face shaving cream was because we didn’t have the ability to grow this stuff. … This is what it’s all about: entertaining you guys, giving you something to cheer for and be passionate about.”

After Curry’s remarks the team took a photo.

11:05 a.m. – Klay Thompson ribbed Draymond Green, who cursed during his remarks.

“Real mature, Draymond,” Thompson said. “He has the maturity level of a third grader.”

Thompson said the small things in life inspire him to keep going, “whether it’s taking a picture with an old lady or a young kid, Dub Nation has no bounds.”

11:02 a.m. – Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green were brought up to speak at the ceremony.

“I’m just trying to think of the most controversial thing I can say,” Green said. “What do you want me to tell you? That we’re better than everybody? What do you want from me?”

Green said he really loves the team.

“You talk about which championship means more? The reality is every single one of them is a journey,” he said. “What you appreciate about the journey are the people you go with.”

Wiggins didn’t have anything to add

11 a.m. – Coach Steve Kerr, speaking at the championship ceremony, saluted the teams “incredible fortitude” and humility.

“With Steph it’s the combination of the incredible talent and the humility,” Kerr said. “He just makes everyone in the room want to win with him, for him.”

Kerr said that there’s a “great mix” of veterans and younger players on the team.

“This was truly an organizational success this year from top to bottom,” Kerr said.

10:50 a.m. – San Francisco Mayor London Breed is speaking at the championship ceremony.

“We’re going to give a homecoming like no other,” Breed said. “Go Warriors!”

Breed said Thrive City has meant so much to the city, and said that Coach Steve Kerr and the team do great things both on and off the court.

“It’s time to celebrate Dub Nation,” Breed exclaimed.

“I’m going to be smiling and waving so hard my face is going to hurt,” she said. “I want you to show so much love to this team and to all the people on this stage who work so hard.”

10:45 a.m. – Klay Thompson lost his hat in his boat on the way to the parade, a video on his Instagram Live shows.

.@KlayThompson really lost his hat on the way to the parade 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V0GZKCG8oo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2022

10:43 a.m. – KRON4’s Camila Barco is at the scene of the parade route as the fans in the crowd get more and more excited awaiting their heroes.

#DubNation less than one hour away until the parade!



Lots of creative posters and costumes.



Here’s one… @ayeshacurry can cook. pic.twitter.com/JChByNRME8 — Camila Barco (@cbarcotv) June 20, 2022

10:42 a.m. – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D), who represents San Francisco in that body, is in town for the hometown parade.

10:34 a.m. – The championship ceremony has begun in front of the Ferry Building on San Francisco’s waterfront. Watch it live on KRON4.

10:32 a.m. – “The Clipper mobile system is experiencing unprecedented demand due to the Warriors parade this morning,” a tweet stated. “If you are experiencing issues adding or reloading a card on your phone, please keep trying until successful as we are seeing purchases going through.”

10:27 a.m. – Steph Curry is “ready to roll,” tweets KRON4’s Jason Dumas.

What a flex by Steph Curry. He’s ready to roll.



📸: @stephencurry30 pic.twitter.com/aHs6L2y4t6 — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 20, 2022

9:57 a.m. – The clipper app is experiencing issues with payment and purchasing as BART stations see lines for fans trying to get into San Francisco, according to a tweet.

“The Clipper app is experiencing some issues with payment and purchasing. We recommend loading your Clipper card before entering @SFBART or walking away from stations for better cell service,” the tweet states. “We have an internal team currently investigating and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The Clipper app is experiencing some issues with payment and purchasing. We recommend loading your Clipper card before entering @SFBART or walking away from stations for better cell service. We have an internal team currently investigating and apologize for the inconvenience. — Bay Area Clipper (@BayAreaClipper) June 20, 2022

9:55 a.m. – Fans of the Warriors AND KRON4 News.

9:40 a.m. – KRON4’s Will Tran got a “let’s go Warriors!” chant going on Market Street.

9:30 a.m. – Here’s the line at the Dublin station to buy a clipper card, according to a BART tweet.

This is the line to buy Clipper at Dublin station right now. We have a table selling Clipper cards at the station and we are encouraging people to add a digital card onto their phone and add funds immediately. But this is a good glimpse of how busy it will be today. pic.twitter.com/Lxsu0zwYqb — BART (@SFBART) June 20, 2022

9:18 a.m. – KRON4’s Rob Nesbitt speaks to a fan who has a sign asking Coach Steve Kerr to sign a photo of them from the 2018 parade.

8:39 a.m. – KRON4’s Will Tran talks to fans coming in from all over the Bay Area as the parade route fills up.

8:31 a.m. – Bay Area Rapid Transit is expecting 9 a.m. to be its busiest hour today, according to tweets. The busiest entry stations are El Cerrito del Norte, Dublin, Pittsburg/Bay Point, Antioch and Fruitvale. Embarcadero is the busiest exit station, the agency stated.

8:30am update. We anticipate 9am will be our busiest hour. We are prepping our first Red Line train (direct service into SF from the Richmond line) for dispatch at 9am. — BART (@SFBART) June 20, 2022

8:04 a.m. – KRON4’s Jason Dumas shows us where the confetti will be launched from and talks to fans from San Jose who got out here at 5:45 a.m. He also asked fans to name their favorite that isn’t Steph Curry.

We out here! Warriors fans are already starting to fill up Market street. Let’s have ourselves a day! pic.twitter.com/7jwIZGogdd — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) June 20, 2022

7:45 a.m. – “Need an excuse to get out of work today?” the Warriors asked on Twitter. “We’ve got you covered.”

Need an excuse to get out of work today?



We've got you covered 😎 pic.twitter.com/GDeBTOWnpx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 20, 2022

7:30 a.m. – KRON4’s Sara Stinson reports from Market and 5th streets. Since some stores are sold out of championship gear, clothes and swag, vendors are selling on the street.

DUB NATION is starting to pack into Market street to claim their spot to watch the #WarriorsParade !! Take public transportation. If you don’t want to deal with the crowds we have you covered. Watch channel 4! https://t.co/swiA0O5ev3 pic.twitter.com/5smscUpFty — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) June 20, 2022

7:20 a.m. – KRON4’s Rob Nesbitt asked fans who they want to see most. The No. 1 answer? Steph Curry.

Dub Nation is also pushing back strongly against the mean-spirited accusation from Boston Celtics can that chef Ayesha Curry can’t cook.

6:51 a.m. – KRON4’s Will Tran reports that if you’re getting up now and getting ready to leave for the parade, hopefully you’re quite tall, because front row seats are quickly filling up as Fans are show up by the BART car load.

Many of them showed up before sunrise

Of course planning started on Thursday night when the Warriors won another title. This is the first Warriors parade in San Francisco, as the team used to be in Oakland.

Drivers won’t be able to cross Market Street, since that is the parade route.

Warriors fans are here and they are ready for the parade. Did I mention they showed up before sunrise? @warriors @kron4news @BleacherReport @espn pic.twitter.com/R3KwkW6D6b — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 20, 2022

6:40 a.m. – Warriors fans are starting to arrive on Market Street, KRON4’s Sara Stinson reports. Stinson had trouble parking even at 4 a.m., so don’t even think about driving downtown today.

6 a.m. – SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors are making a triumphant return to San Francisco with a parade after winning the NBA Finals in Boston on Thursday.

The Game Six win was also the first time Steph Curry was crowned NBA Finals MVP.

The parade will begin today at 11:20 a.m. and proceed from the base of Market Street at Main Street to 8th Street.

There will be a Championship Ceremony at 10:20 a.m, and the parade proper will end around 2 p.m. One million spectators are expected.