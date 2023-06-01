(KTXL) — Oct. 29, 2003 at the ARCO Arena in Sacramento.

That was the date and location of LeBron James’ NBA debut.

With the NBA Draft set to begin on June 22, there is another incredibly popular prospect who may make his debut in the same city as James.

Victor Wembanyama, who is considered by many to be the most impressive NBA prospect since James, is widely expected to be selected first overall in the draft.

The San Antonio Spurs currently own the first pick, and many expect them to draft the 7’2″ French phenom.

If that happens, Wembanyama could be making his professional debut in Sacramento at the Golden 1 Center while participating in the California Classic Summer League.

The Spurs, along with the Charlotte Hornets, the team with the second pick in the draft, have been invited to the event for the first time in its five-year history.

In past years, the only four teams invited were the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat.

The California Classic is set to begin at the Golden 1 Center, with games being played on July 3 and July 5.

San Antonio will play Charlotte on July 3 in a potential matchup between the first and second overall picks, and the Lakers on July 5.