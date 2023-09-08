SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — This Saturday, the Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Iowa State Cyclones in a college football game, the San Francisco 49ers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL game, and the Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL game.

The games will be exclusively broadcast on KTXL, but since KTXL was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 1-800-531-5000 and demand that they restore KTXL to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KTXL has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KTXL is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KTXL broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at a variety of electronics or home-improvement stores.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the games.

KTXL’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. More information can be found on KTXL, including a list of alternative providers.

DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 1-800-531-5000 and complain.