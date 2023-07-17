(KTXL) — William Jessup University’s application to move to NCAA Division II was approved with its athletics program starting NCAA competitions in the fall of 2024.

According to the university, the William Jessup Warriors athletic teams will play out the remainder of the 2023-24 season as a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC).

The university will join the PacWest Conference when it arrives in NCAA Division II.

Jessup is a private Christian university in Rocklin with an additional campus in San Jose.

The university competes in 16 intercollege sports with men’s sports including baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, tennis and track and field. Jessup’s women’s sports include basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, stunt, tennis, track and field and volleyball.

“The NCAA is the gold standard of collegiate athletics,” Jessup vice president of athletics Lance Von Vogt said in a statement. “For us to join and be a member of not only the NCAA, but the esteemed PacWest Conference speaks volumes to what our university and our department have been able to accomplish over the past decade.

Jessup will begin a three-year transition period in the fall and will last until fall 2026, which is when the university is first eligible to compete for a national championship in Division II.

The Warriors will immediately be eligible for PacWest postseason appearances starting in fall 2024.

During the university’s first two seasons of its transition period, Jessup will compete within the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) to give its student-athletes a chance to compete on a national level.

Conversations regarding a move to NCAA Division II began in 2019 and in 2022 Von Vogt brought the topic to the university’s board of trustees who unanimously approved the move.

The move to NCAA Division II is centered on the university’s growth and future potential growth, Von Vogt said in a news release.

“The growth our university has experienced over the past 15 years since relocating to Rocklin is tremendous,” Von Vogt said. “For Jessup Athletics to be part of that journey and growth is something special. The move to NCAA indicates the maturity of our athletic program and quality of student-athletes.”