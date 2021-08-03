‘You know why I love it? Because the Lakers just lost’: Fans excited as NBA Summer League returns to G1C

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The NBA Summer League tipped off Tuesday night after a year-long hiatus and basketball fans couldn’t have been happier to return to Golden 1 Center.

“It’s so exciting, we’re so happy,” one fan told FOX40.

“It’s just spectacular to be back in the building,” another fan added.

“You know why I love it? Because the Lakers just lost, you know what I’m saying?” said another fan.

Also noticeable was the number of fans coming out to see the pair of games Tuesday.

“I was surprised, especially with masks and everything being back I thought it would be a little more dead, but it’s been cool,” one fan said.

Fans enjoyed a night of basketball despite some long lines to get inside as tight regulations had some attendees, depending on where they were sitting, needing to show proof of either a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of full vaccination.

No bags or backpacks were allowed, and masks were required.

“A little challenging just because if you had a purse too big, you had to go back and put it in your car,” one fan explained. “But other than that, everything else is fine. We’re just happy to be here.”

Two more games will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. concluding with the Kings and Lakers matchup.