Active 20-30 Club of Sacramento #1 is excited to host the 5th Annual Cazneaux Classic Cornhole Tournament on August 20, 2022. Active 20-30 was formed right here in Sacramento & has been serving the community for over 100 years. We are looking forward to the next 100 years.

The club slogan: “One never stands so tall as when kneeling to help a child.”

The club mission: “Providing young adults an opportunity for personal growth, friendships, and leadership development while improving the quality of life for the special needs of children in its community.”







The 5th Annual Cazneaux Classic Cornhole Tournament

Saturday, August 20, 2022

1:00pm

East Portal Park (1120 Rodeo Way, Sacramento, CA 95819)

www.sacramento2030.crowdchange.co/26202