2021 Capitol-to-Capitol

Led by the Metro Chamber, Local Business Leaders, Experts & Influencers are Invited to Help Shape the Region’s Future by Participating in 2021 Cap-to-CapWeeklong Federal Advocacy Effort Will Take Place October 25-29

A powerful and impactful advocacy program presented by the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Capitol-to-Capitol (or Cap-to-Cap) has been an institution for more than 50 years. After a pause in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the much-anticipated advocacy program is returning this fall when a local delegation will meet virtually with federal officials October 25-29, 2021.

Each year the delegation from the capital region includes an influential group of experts and business leaders who unite to advocate and stand for policies that help ensure the region is poised for growth and greater success.

“Now is the time to look to the future and advocate for ways to elevate our business climate to support and accelerate inclusive growth,” said Amanda Blackwood, President & CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. “Our legislative leaders rely on our collective expertise to guide decisions that will impede or advance our dreams of being a world-class economic powerhouse. We invite experts in business and guardians of our legacy to join us as we work to achieve our visions for greater prosperity in the regional business community that will serve generations to come.”

The 2021 Cap-to-Cap attendees will be introduced to policy experts focused on our region’s priorities and will have the opportunity to add thoughtful insight while helping to identify solutions that address the most pressing issues facing the greater Sacramento area.

A Metro Chamber Production, the 2021 Cap-to-Cap program is supported by Sutter Health, Golden 1 Credit Union, UC Davis & UC Davis Health, SMUD, Raley’s, Sac State, SAFE Credit Union, and Teichert. To find out more information and/or reserve space, please visit www.metrochamber.org/capitol-to-capitol-2021/.