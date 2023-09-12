Join them for the 5th Annual Handblown Glass Pumpkin Patch featuring FIVE THOUSAND handblown glass pumpkins, gourds, acorns and more! All works are locally made by 11 Northern Californian glassblowers. Pumpkins will be available in a range of sizes, prices and colors, providing a rare opportunity to purchase a one-of-a-kind glass art piece. NEW themes, NEW Artists and NEW styles to choose from plus LIVE glassblowing during the Folsom event! Proceeds from this event will also benefit Folsom Parks & Recreation’s Community Arts Education Programs at 48 Natoma Public Art Center.



www.2bglass.com

www.handblownglasspumpkinpatch.com

https://www.facebook.com/2BGlass/

