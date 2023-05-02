3Strands Global Foundation (3SGF), a non-profit organization working towards a world free from human trafficking, invites you to a glamorous evening of wine, whiskey, chocolate, cheese tasting, and gambling at their annual “Casino Royale” fundraiser event.

The black-tie event will take place on Saturday, May 13, at 6:00 p.m. at Vino Palazzo, a luxurious private residence in El Dorado Hills. Attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets are $150 per person and are available now for purchase on the 3SGF website at 3StrandsGlobalFoundation.org.